Man Assaults Delta Flight Attendant on Flight to Beijing
A man had to be restrained by fellow passengers after assaulting a flight attendant.
The incident happened early Thursday evening on Delta Airlines Flight 129.
Flight 129 was on an 11-hour flight to Beijing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
According to the FBI, a 23-year-old man from Florida allegedly assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight.
Witnesses report that they believe the man was trying to enter the cockpit, but the FBI says the cockpit door wasn’t breached.
A spokesperson for the airport says multiple passengers had to restrain the man.
The plane was forced to return to Seattle, and landed around 7 PM.
Two people, including the flight attendant, were injured and transported to a local hospital.
The alleged attacker was also injured, but refused treatment, and was taken into custody.