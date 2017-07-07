Man Assaults Delta Flight Attendant on Flight to Beijing

A man had to be restrained by fellow passengers after assaulting a flight attendant.

The incident happened early Thursday evening on Delta Airlines Flight 129.

Flight 129 was on an 11-hour flight to Beijing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

According to the FBI, a 23-year-old man from Florida allegedly assaulted a flight attendant about 45 minutes into the flight.

Witnesses report that they believe the man was trying to enter the cockpit, but the FBI says the cockpit door wasn’t breached.

A spokesperson for the airport says multiple passengers had to restrain the man.

The plane was forced to return to Seattle, and landed around 7 PM.

Two people, including the flight attendant, were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The alleged attacker was also injured, but refused treatment, and was taken into custody.