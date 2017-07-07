Registration to Vote in August Election Closes Monday

Those looking to vote in the upcoming August elections have until Monday to register to vote.

That’s according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

To register to vote, applicants must be at least 18 years old by Election Day and U.S. citizens. Applicants also must be residents of Michigan and of the city or township in which they wish to register.

For those not sure about their registration status – you can check the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote.

At that site you can also see sample ballots and find your polling place.

In our area, Central Lake Public Schools in Antrim County, Benzie County and Homestead Township Benzie County, Peaine Township in Charlevoix County, Glen Arbor Township and Kasson Township in Leelanau County, Hendricks Township, Marquette Township, and Newton Township in Mackinac County and Charlton Township in Otsego County – will all have elections in August.

The Secretary of State also says several communities will use new optical-scan ballot counting machines this August. By August of 2018 the SOS says all cities and townships will have the new equipment.