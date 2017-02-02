Attorney Generals from Eighteen States File Suit Against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Attorney Generals from 18 states have filed a suit against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

They also name the Education Department in the suit, which alleges that DeVos broke federal law when she delayed the Borrower Defense Rule.

The Borrower Defense Rule was adopted during the Obama administration late last year and was set to go into effect this month.

According to the Attorney General of Massachusetts, who is one of the attorney generals named in the suit, the Borrower Defense Rule was designed to hold abusive higher education institutions accountable.

The rule was created following two years of negotiations after the collapse of Corinthian Colleges, a national for-profit chain of schools.

In May Secretary DeVos announced that the Department was reevaluating the Borrower Defense Rule.

And on June 14, the Department announced its intent to delay large portions of the Borrower Defense Rule without soliciting, receiving, or responding to any comment from any member of the public, and without engaging in a public deliberative process.

The Department simultaneously announced its intent to issue a new regulation to replace the Borrower Defense Rule.

The complaint asks the Court to declare the Department’s delay notice unlawful and to order the Department to implement the Borrower Defense Rule.

More information on the lawsuit can be found here and here.