MSP Reminds Drivers to “Lock It or Lose It”

After several thefts reported across the state the MSP is reminding drivers to “lock it or lose it.”

A vehicle is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States, and surprisingly nearly half of those thefts occur because a door was unlocked or the keys were left in the ignition.

In addition to locking your vehicle and taking your keys with you, there are many other precautions you can take to lessen the likelihood you will be a victim of auto theft – according to the MSP.

Some of those precautions include closing all windows when your vehicle is parked, avoid leaving valuables in your car, especially where they can be seen, and not leaving your vehicle running unattended.

The MSP also warns of some current trends that could be happening in your neighborhood, those include wheel and tire thefts, vehicle sale scams, and fraudulent vehicle titles.