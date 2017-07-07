DNR Wants Your Input on Northern Michigan Forest Plans

Whether you’re interested in healthy forests, quality wildlife habitat or a strong forest products industry, the DNR wants to give you the chance to get involved in state forest planning.

The DNR is currently making plans for the forest for 2019.

These management plans include harvesting timber, planting trees, prescribed burning and maintaining fields and open areas – activities that help to provide wildlife habitat, control invasive species and improve the overall health of the forest.

This year, areas under review include Inland Township (Benzie County); Long Lake, Green Lake, Grant, East Bay and Paradise townships (Grand Traverse County); Clearwater, Kalkaska, Blue Lake, Bear Lake, Oliver and Garfield townships (Kalkaska County); and Maple Grove and Marilla townships (Manistee County).

Some of the proposed activities will take place near popular recreational sites on state forest lands. These sites include the Vasa Pathway, Lost Lake Pathway and Lake Dubonnet State Forest Campground and Trail Camp.

Public meetings will be held next week to discuss the plans.

Traverse City – July 12

4 – 7 p.m. at the Traverse City Customer Service Center, 2122 S M-37

Kalkaska – July 13

4 – 7 p.m. at the Kalkaska Field Office, 2089 N. Birch St.

The final plans will be approved by the DNR in August.