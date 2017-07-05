Six Injured in Grand Traverse County Crash

Six people were injured in a crash in Grand Traverse County on Tuesday.

The accident happened at approximately 7:15 in the evening at the intersection of Potter Road and Garfield Road in Blair Township.

Police say a vehicle was eastbound when it failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old from Traverse City and had a 16-year-old from Cedar as a passenger.

The northbound vehicle was driven by 61-year-old man from Traverse City and had three passengers, a 51-year-old woman from Cedar, a 59-year-old woman from Commerce Township, and a 50-year-old Suttons Bay man.

All six were injured in the crash and taken to Munson for treatment of unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the accident.