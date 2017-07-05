One Flown to GR Hospital Following UTV Crash in Mason County

One person was flown to Grand Rapids and five others were injured after a crash in Mason County.

Shortly after 1pm on Wednesday Mason County Deputies were called to a head-on UTV crash that happened one mile north of Fountain Road in Mason County’s Sheridan Township.

The crash happened when one UTV crested a hill and went airborne before hitting another UTV that was climbing the hill in the opposite direction.

Following the crash, one of the UTV’s rolled over.

The UTV that went airborne had four people in it, 37-year-old Carl Simpson of Free Soil, 28-year-old Amanda Sheldon and 28-year-old Jessie Andelean of Hazel Park, and 28-year-old David Paige of Sterling Heights.

All four were taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington for treatment of moderate injuries.

The UTV that was climbing up the hill had two occupants, 56-year-old Christine Holmes of Lapeer and 55-year-old Rozanne North of North Branch.

Both sustained serious injuries in the crash and Holmes was flown to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.