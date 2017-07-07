Teen Taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital Following Crash in Mesick

A teen was taken to a downstate hospital following a crash in Wexford County Wednesday morning.

That accident happened on M-37 at the intersection of 16 Road, just north of the roundabout near Mesick.

Emergency crews were called to the two vehicle semi versus car crash just before 11am.

According to the MSP the SUV driven by 16-year-old Reilly Shellenbarger of Goodrich was westbound on 16 Road when he failed to yield at the intersection with M-37.

He pulled out in front of the southbound semi, which hit the SUV.

Shellenbarger was taken to Munson in Traverse City before being transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.