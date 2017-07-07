Manistee Man Arrested for Allegedly Fighting with Deputies

A Manistee County man was arrested after allegedly fighting with deputies.

The incident happened at the Wellston Dollar General on Monday.

Deputies were called to the store to investigate a complaint around 1:30 in the afternoon.

On scene they recognized a man, 24-year-old Michael Danders, in the store that was wanted on an outstanding warrant for stalking.

Deputies attempted to stop him, but he allegedly pushed his way past the deputy and headed for the door.

Deputies chased him on foot for a short distance before taking him down in the parking lot.

Danders allegedly kept resisting arrest by ignoring commands from the deputies. Once he was custody deputies say he kicked them multiple times, hitting one in the shin and the groin area, the other in the thigh.

Danders is said to even have bit one deputy in the arm.

He was taken into custody and taken to Manistee Munson for medical evaluation before being lodged in the Manistee County Jail.

The deputies were also treated and released for minor injuries.

Danders was in court on Wednesday where he was formally charged with one count of resisting arrest, a 2-year felony, and a second count of resisting causing bodily injury, a 4-year felony.