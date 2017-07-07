Motorcyclist Taken to Downstate Hospital after Clare County Crash

A motorcyclist was taken to a downstate hospital after a crash in Clare County.

That accident happened on Monday at the intersection of East Stockwell Road and Bass Lake Avenue at approximately 7:30 in the evening.

That’s when dispatch was notified of a car versus motorcycle accident.

On scene deputies found a Ford Explorer driven by an 18-year-old from Harrison didn’t see the motorcycle and pulled out in front of it.

The motorcycle crashed into the side of the SUV.

The rider, 34-year-old Duane Walt of Harrison was injured in the crash. He was taken to a downstate hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.