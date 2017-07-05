2-Year-Old Taken to Downstate Hospital Following Mason County Crash

A child was flown to a downstate hospital following a crash in Mason County.

That crash happened on Tuesday on US-10 near the US-31 on ramp in Mason County’s Amber Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old man from Canada had gotten lost while driving on US-10 and had attempted to make a U-turn.

When the made the turn, the driver pulled in front of another car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Lansing.

The man’s car was hit broadside, causing serious injuries to a 2-year-old child.

The child was flown to a downstate hospital and the crash is still under investigation.