Driver Arrested for Tenth OWI Offense After Crash in Mason County

A driver was arrested for a tenth operating while intoxicated charge after a crash in Mason County.

Mason County Sheriff Deputies were called to a single vehicle crash on Countyline and Custer Road in Free Soil Township at approximately 1:30 in the afternoon on Monday.

At that location a vehicle was reported to have ran off the road and into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, 52-year-old Jospeh Booker of Fenton, Michigan, was found to be drunk at the time.

Deputies say he had a blood alcohol content of .28%. The legal limit in Michigan is .08%.

He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 10th Offense, and for driving on a suspended license, 3rd offense.

He is lodged in the Mason County Jail on a $15,000 bond.