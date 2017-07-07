Hometown Hero – Brig. Gen. Christopher Azzano

We have a hometown hero to share with you.

Pictured here are fire engines from the 96th Civil Engineer Group, flanking Brig. Gen. Christopher Azzano’s F-15 Eagle while they hose down the aircraft during his fini-flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The fini-flight is a symbol of a member’s final flight with the unit or base.

Azzano’s new assignment will take him to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to take command of the Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations.

Azzano’s hometown is Traverse City.