We have a hometown hero to share with you today.

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Bryce Cameron, from Manistee. Cameron is currently assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain.

He is pictured here speaking with students at a Saipan elementary school during a community outreach project.

The Lake Champlain is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group.