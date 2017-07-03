Driver Arrested for Possession of LSD in Roscommon County

Police arrested a driver for possession of LSD after a stop in Roscommon County.

On Saturday MSP troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding in Roscommon County’s Richfield Township.

During an investigation troopers say the driver, an 18-year-old from Lennon, Michigan, had a schedule 1 narcotic in her possession – LSD.

The passenger a 21-year-old man from Flint was said to be in possession of marijuana.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.