Downstate Man Arrested on Drug Warrant After Crashing in Mason County

A downstate man was arrested on a felony drug warrant after crashing his vehicle in Mason County.

On Sunday Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate a one vehicle crash on Chauvez Road, east of Lister in Riverton Township.

The driver of a car had lost control and rolled over at that location shortly before 9 in the morning.

During the investigation deputies found that the driver, a 22-year-old man from Sparta, wsa wanted on a felony drug warrant for the alleged delivery of dangerous drugs out of Kent County.

Mason County authorities are also requesting charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following their investigation in the crash.

The driver was arrested following treatment at Spectrum Health in Ludington.