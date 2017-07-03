ORV Rider Injured After Hitting Deer

An ORV rider was injured after hitting a deer in Isabella County.

The accident happened shortly after midnight Monday morning in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township.

The sheriff’s office says an ORV was traveling on West Rosebush Road, east of North Johnson Road when the ORV hit a deer.

The driver, 56-year-old Mark Starkey from Denver Township, was thrown from the vehicle, which rolled over.

Starkey was able to make his way to a nearby home for help.

The sheriff’s office says he suffered injuries that included multiple abrasions and a possible fractured back in the crash, and the accident is still under investigation.