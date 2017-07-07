Eight Injured in Wexford County Rollover Accident

Eight people were injured after a blown tire caused a rollover accident on US-131 in Wexford County.

That accident happened just before 10am Monday morning on US-131 on the south end of Wexford County, near mile marker 174.

According to the sheriff’s office the van was northbound on 131 when one of the tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control and the van left the roadway and rolled over.

Eight people were in the van, all from the Detroit area.

Northbound traffic was slowed for some time while crews worked the scene.

Five of the occupants were taken to Munson in Cadillac for treatment of injuries, one was taken to Munson of Traverse City, and one was flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

Police say none of the occupants are believed to have life threatening injuries, however the exact extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Due to the number of patients, multiple agencies were called to assist with the accident, including Cadillac City, Cherry Grove, and Osceola County EMS.