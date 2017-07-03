Man Dies of Drug Overdose in Alpena County

Police are again warning the public of the dangers of the drug fentanyl after a man died after using the drug in Alpena County.

On Saturday MSP troopers from the Alpena Post were called to a home in Maple Ridge Township for the report of a possible drug overdose.

Troopers arrived to find EMS already on scene attempting to revive a 39-year-old Alpena man.

First responders were unable to revive him and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers began investigating and determined that the man and his wife and recently purchased fentanyl and turned it into a vap liquid.

The man took multiple hits from the Vap pipe of the liquid fentanyl, causing him to pass out and never regain consciousness.

Police throughout northern Michigan have responded to cases involving fentanyl.

It is a highly potent synthetic pain reliever that is roughly 80 times more potent than morphine. Any possession of it outside of a prescription is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.