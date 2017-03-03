Driver Sentenced for Hitting Pedestrian

A Leelanau County man was sentenced to prison for hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle back in March.

That crash happened on South Lake Shore Drive at the intersection of South Laskey Trail on March 2nd.

Crews located a red Pontiac off the west side of the road and an injured pedestrian next to the vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man from Cedar, was treated at the scene and taken to Munson for treatment of serious injuries.

The Pontiac was driven by a 59-year-old man from Maple City, who was northbound on South Lake Shore Drive rounding the curve at South Laskey when it veered over the center line and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was getting his mail and the impact caused him to be thrown in the vehicle’s windshield before being thrown off the west side of the road.

Deputies say the driver of the Pontiac, 59-year-old Dwayne Mikowski, was drunk at the time. He was arrested for felony operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Deputies also say Mikowski had three prior drunk driving convictions, the most recent of which was in 2011 in Grand Traverse County.

On Monday Mikowski was sentenced to 40 to 60 months in prison for driving while intoxicated causing serious injury and for being a habitual offender.

He has also been ordered to pay $300 in restitution and $130 to the crime victim’s fund.