Motorcyclist Leads Police on Chase in Wexford County
A motorcyclist led police on a short chase in Wexford County over the weekend.
The chase began Saturday morning at approximately 2:45 when deputies attempted to stop two motorcycles for speeding near the intersection of E 34 Rd and Mitchell Street in Haring Township.
One of the motorcycles pulled over, but deputies say the second one kept going, leading deputies on a short chase.
Eventually deputies were able to stop that motorcycle.
During the investigation the driver was found to be wanted on a state wide warrant.
The other rider was found to be operating while intoxicated.
Both riders were arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail.