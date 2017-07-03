Motorcyclist Leads Police on Chase in Wexford County

A motorcyclist led police on a short chase in Wexford County over the weekend.

The chase began Saturday morning at approximately 2:45 when deputies attempted to stop two motorcycles for speeding near the intersection of E 34 Rd and Mitchell Street in Haring Township.

One of the motorcycles pulled over, but deputies say the second one kept going, leading deputies on a short chase.

Eventually deputies were able to stop that motorcycle.

During the investigation the driver was found to be wanted on a state wide warrant.

The other rider was found to be operating while intoxicated.

Both riders were arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail.