Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hit Woman with Vehicle

A Suttons Bay man was arrested for suspicion of domestic assault after police say he attempted to hit a woman with his vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday in Suttons Bay.

According to the sheriff’s office a witness called 911 saying they watched a vehicle on Herman Road almost hit a woman who was fleeing on foot.

A deputy responded to the area and located the woman. While speaking with her the deputy saw the suspect vehicle still in the area.

After making sure the woman was okay, the deputy stopped the suspect vehicle.

During the investigation the deputy found that the two had been to the Cherry Festival in Traverse City together.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Suttons Bay, had drank to the point of being intoxicated.

While driving back the woman, a 17-year-old also from Suttons Bay, decided she wanted out of the vehicle and the man became angry.

He stopped the vehicle and they both got out and the man allegedly assaulted the woman, shoving her to the ground and causing injury to her shoulder. He also took her cell phone.

The deputy arrested the man for suspicion of domestic assault and for drunk driving with a high blood alcohol content.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Munson for further treatment.