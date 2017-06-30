Coast Guard Ask for Public’s Help to Combat Rising False Distress Calls on Great Lakes

Coast Guard units across the Great Lakes are asking for your help in combating a rise in false distress calls.

A false distress or hoax is made by a person claiming to be in distress to intentionally deceive others and cause an unnecessary search. There have been more than 160 false distress calls made so far this year on the Great Lakes – compared to just 55 in 2016.

The Coast Guard treats all emergency calls as if they were real until they can be proved otherwise.

If someone makes a distress call by mistake during a radio check or learns that a distress call was made over the radio by accident or a child, they are asked to contact a local Coast Guard unit or the Ninth District Command Center at 216-902-6117 so that personnel can stand down.

Anyone who knowingly makes a false distress call can face up to six years in prison, a $250,000 fine, $5,000 in a civil penalty, and the possible reimbursement to the Coast Guard for the cost of performing the search.

The average cost of launching a Coast Guard response boat is about $4,500 an hour while the cost of a Coast Guard helicopter involved in a search could run as high $16,000 an hour. And the false call can cause a search that lasts an average of 3 hours before it is called off.

In 2017, a Chicago man was sentenced to 6 months in prison, three years of supervisory release and ordered to pay the Coast Guard $28,181 in restitution for knowingly calling in false distress calls of a body in the Chicago River on two separate occasions in 2014.