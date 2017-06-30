Motorcyclist Injured After Hitting Deer in Wexford County

A motorcyclist was injured after hitting a deer in Wexford County.

The accident happened Thursday night shortly after 10 o’clock on E 10 Rd near N 33 Rd in Wexford County’s Greenwood Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a motorcyclist was westbound when he hit a deer.

The crash caused the rider to be thrown from his bike. He was able to walk to a nearby home where EMS was contacted.

The rider, Ronald Pierson Jr of Bear Lake was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in crash.