Driver Ticketed After Three Vehicle Crash in Wexford County

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Wexford County on Friday.

The accident happened on E. 34 Rd just east of N. Mitchell Street in Haring Township.

Deputies say a truck was making the left hand turn from E. 34 Rd into the parking lot by McDonalds when it turned in front of another vehicle.

The eastbound car hit the truck and the force of the crash pushed the truck into another car that waiting to exit the parking lot and turn onto E. 34 Rd.

A passenger in the truck was taken to Munson in Cadillac for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of each of the vehicles did not report any injuries.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup was at fault and was ticketed.