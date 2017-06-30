Cheboygan County Man Sentenced for CSC with Minor

A Cheboygan County man was recently sentenced for having criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Back in May, 33-year-old Stanley Peek Jr, of Cheboygan, was in court facing three counts of CSC second degree where the victim was under the age of thirteen.

He also faced one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

The charges against Peek came from an investigation where Peek was sexually abusing two children who were visiting his home in 2015 and 2016.

He was also accused of copying child pornography to his computer.

The investigation started from referrals from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, who said the children disclosed the sexual abuse to them.

The child pornography charge came from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office tracing the activity to Peek.

Peek has a previous conviction of CSC fourth degree among other unrelated felonies. Because of this three of the charges were enhanced due to his status as a habitual offender.

He plead guilty to the charges in May and was sentenced this past Thursday.

Peek was sentenced to a minimum of 14-years, six months to a maximum of 22-years in prison.

Judge Scott L. Panlich exceeded the sentencing guidelines for this case, he said this was due to the nature of the crime, the victims being young children, and the likelihood that Peek would reoffend.