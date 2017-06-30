Police Say Man Arrested for Home Invasion Connected to Crimes in Leelanau County

Police in Leelanau County say the man arrested in Grand Traverse County may also be responsible for multiple thefts in Leelanau County.

A followup investigation being completed by the sheriff’s offices in both counties has linked the suspect from the arrest in Grand Traverse County with several more crimes in Leelanau County.

Property stolen out of a vehicle in Elmwood Township was allegedly recovered, along with several other purses and wallets from Leelanau County residents.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says these items could be connected to the thefts from several Suttons Bay homes over the past few weeks.

The investigation into the connection to the Leelanau County crimes is still ongoing.