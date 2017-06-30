Police Investigating Bomb Threat a Grand Traverse County McDonalds

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating a bomb threat that happened at local fast food restaurant.

Grand Traverse County Deputies were called to the McDonalds along US-31, near Wolf Creek Lodge in Garfield Township just before 9am Friday morning.

The restaurant received a call where the caller said there were bombs set to detonate after a certain period of time at the location.

Management immediately evacuated the building and called 911.

Deputies arrived on scene and began searching the building.

Using an explosives detection K-9 team the building was eventually cleared.

The restuarant was closed for approximately two hours while crews were on scene.

Detectives have been assigned to the case and the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.