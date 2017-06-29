Mother Tries to Murder 11-Year-Old Son With Car Fire

A woman is accused of trying to murder her son by burning the car he was in.

The incident happened in Monroe County’s LaSalle Township just before 11:30 Tuesday morning.

That’s when a man reported that his wife may have harmed their 11-year-old son.

The Sheriff’s Office also learned that the wife’s car was on fire at a local cemetary.

Deputies responded, and once on scene, found a 2014 Ford Focus with smoke coming from the passenger side with both the mother and son nowhere to be seen.

After a search of the area, deputies found the pair at different parts of the cemetery.

After a preliminary investigation, the Sheriff’s office says the mother, 48-year-old Sherri Richter, bound her son at the wrists and locked him inside the car.

Richter initially set a fire in the trunk of the car, and later tried to light the passenger side, where her son was sitting, but failed.

The boy struggled to leave the vehicle, but Richter eventually let him out and they both walked away until they found an employee from the cemetery, who then cut the boy’s bindings.

The 11-year-old boy wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Richter was arrested and was also evaluated at a local hospital.

She has now been arraigned on two felony charges, one count of Assault with intent to murder and Arson.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and Richter is currently lodged at the Monroe County Jail.