DNR Works to Save Bear Cubs From Tree

The Cadillac DNR spent their Thursday morning rescuing bear cubs from a tree.

Four bear cubs had climbed a tree in a Cadillac residents back yard while the mother was looking for food. The DNR says that in this case this bear had shown repeated aggressive behavior and human safety became top priority.

After the decision came to put the bear down the DNR began preparing to rescue the now stranded cubs from the tree.

With the help of other DNR employees, officers and local tree services providing bucket lifts, a fence was set up to capture the cubs as quickly as possible.

Once everything was set, they sent a climber up the tree to try and get the bears down.

The DNR says the process went as smooth as possible and each of the cubs were safely retrieved.

They would also like to remind you that this is the time of year to take down bird feeders to lower the chances of a bear entering your yard.

The bear cubs will later be released together into an area with less people and more food, so they can grow up and have happy lives.