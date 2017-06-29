Draft Line 5 Pipeline Analysis Released to Public

A draft report that analyzes possible alternatives to Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 below the Straits of Mackinac was made available to the public beginning Thursday.

A 30-day public comment period on the report developed by independent contractor Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems opens July 6.

Comments can be submitted online at the Michigan Petroleum Pipelines website, by email through the website, or by standard mail sent to Michigan Agency for Energy, Attn: Line 5 Pipeline Study, P.O. Box 30221, 7109 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917.

After the initial 30-day comment period, the public will have another 15 days to reply to posted comments.

In addition to the comment period, one public information session and three public feedback sessions also have been scheduled in the Lansing area, Traverse City and St. Ignace.

Monday, July 24 : Holt High School

5885 Holt Road, Holt , beginning at 8 a.m.





715 East Front St., Traverse City , starting at 6 p.m.





275 Marquette St., St. Ignace, beginning at 6 p.m.

State authorities say they recognize that there still are questions that need to be addressed before the report is fully developed and it will be submitting comments publicly during the same time as the public.

One such question is clarification regarding the “worst case” spill assumptions and the independent engineering analysis of the pipeline.

The final report is expected in the fall.