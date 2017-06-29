DNR Confirms First Cougar Sighting in Lower Peninsula

The DNR has recently confirmed the presence of a cougar in the lower peninsula.

This is the first time the presence of a cougar has been verified by the DNR in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

The cougar, which is also known as a mountain lion, was spotted in Bath Township near the DNR’s Rose Lake State Wildlife Area.

On June 21st a nearby resident took a photo of an animal from his vehicle near Rose Lake.

The man said he spotted a large cat in his headlights as the animal was trying to cross a road.

He took the photo as the animal turned back into an area of thick vegetation.

The picture was given to the DNR a few days later.

Biologists from the DNR’s Cougar Team reviewed the photo and visited the site where it was taken, determining that the animal in the photo was a cougar.

Cougars originally were native to Michigan, but were driven from Michigan around the turn of the century. The last time a wild cougar was legally taken in the state was near Newberry in 1906.

Over the past few years, numerous cougar reports have been received from various locations throughout Michigan. Until this sighting all the confirmed sightings or tracks have been in the Upper Peninsula.