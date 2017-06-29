Police in Mason County Investigating Report of Boat and Trailer Stolen from Yard

Police in Mason County are investigating the report of stolen boat.

The theft happened on E. Sugar Grove Road in Mason County’s Sherman Township Wednesday.

That’s where the sheriff’s office was called for the report of stolen boat and trailer shortly before 8 o’clock at night.

The victim told deputies that a 16′ Smoker Craft boat with motor and trailer was stolen out of his yard.

The boat is silver with a white stripe with a black 25hp motor.

The incident remains under investigation.