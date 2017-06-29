Traverse City Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle, Drunk Driving

A Traverse City man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and drunk driving.

Last Saturday a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Sergeant saw a vehicle fitting the description of one that had been reported stolen hours earlier in Traverse City.

The sergeant followed the vehicle and confirmed that license plate matched that of the stolen car.

The sergeant then followed the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot off of Barlow Road.

The vehicle stopped there and the sergeant was able to talk with the driver, 36-year-old Bryan Thomas of Traverse City.

The sergeant says Thomas showed signs of intoxication and didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

He was taken into custody where he allegedly refused a chemical test to determine a level of intoxication.

A search warrant was then obtained to draw blood. The sheriff’s office says Thomas was not cooperative with deputies or the staff at Munson during the blood draw.

Thomas has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating while intoxicated third offense, and resisting and obstructing, this felony charge was added when Thomas resisted the blood draw.

He is lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.