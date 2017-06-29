Deputies Use Stolen Cell Phone to Track Suspect Who Broke into Several Grand Traverse County Homes

Deputies used a stolen cell phone to track a man who had allegedly broken into several homes.

The investigation began when deputies were called to a home in Blair Township shortly after 3 in the morning on Thursday.

A homeowner said noises in his house woke him up and he found a hispanic man using his bathroom.

The homeowner yelled and the man fled. The homeowner then left and called 911 from a neighbor’s phone.

Deputies responded and tried to track the suspect with a K-9 unit but were unsuccessful.

During the investigation deputies found the homeowner’s cell phone had been stolen.

Using the phone’s device manager, deputies were able to determine the phone’s location.

This led deputies to another home invasion that hadn’t been reported yet.

The suspect had already left that location and was on the move again.

After searching for an hour, deputies found the suspect in a driveway at yet another home.

He was said to still be in possession of the stolen phone and a backpack.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Suttons Bay, was arrested for two counts of home invasion and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind residents to lock their homes and vehicles at night to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.