“Reckless” Driver Seriously Injured in Crash

Shortly after the crash along Pere Marquette Highway in Mason County, deputies were called to a second crash in Amber Township.

This second crash happened on US-10 east of Dennis Road shortly after 9 in the morning.

While deputies and MSP troopers were on the scene of the first crash, central dispatch was getting calls of a reckless driver on the US-31 freeway.

Callers were reporting a Prius that was weaving from shoulder to shoulder.

A be on the lookout was sent out after the vehicle reportedly rear-ended a pickup truck.

The truck had been slowing down to turn into a business on US-10 approximately one mile east of the freeway.

Following that crash, the Prius then crossed all five lanes of US-10, ran off the road, and crashed into several trees.

The driver of the Prius, 52-year-old Patrick O’Brien of Muskegon, was seriously injured in the crash.

He was taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington before being transferred to a downstate hospital.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says O’Brien is currently out on bond for a Operating While Intoxicated felony charge stemming from an incident that happened on June 15th.

At this time deputies say it is unclear if O’Brien suffered a medical condition or if a controlled substance contributed to the crash.

Drug paraphernalia was found in his vehicle and toxicology reports are pending.

The case remains under investigation.