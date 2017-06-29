“Reckless” Driver Seriously Injured in Crash
Shortly after the crash along Pere Marquette Highway in Mason County, deputies were called to a second crash in Amber Township.
This second crash happened on US-10 east of Dennis Road shortly after 9 in the morning.
While deputies and MSP troopers were on the scene of the first crash, central dispatch was getting calls of a reckless driver on the US-31 freeway.
Callers were reporting a Prius that was weaving from shoulder to shoulder.
A be on the lookout was sent out after the vehicle reportedly rear-ended a pickup truck.
The truck had been slowing down to turn into a business on US-10 approximately one mile east of the freeway.
Following that crash, the Prius then crossed all five lanes of US-10, ran off the road, and crashed into several trees.
The driver of the Prius, 52-year-old Patrick O’Brien of Muskegon, was seriously injured in the crash.
He was taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington before being transferred to a downstate hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says O’Brien is currently out on bond for a Operating While Intoxicated felony charge stemming from an incident that happened on June 15th.
At this time deputies say it is unclear if O’Brien suffered a medical condition or if a controlled substance contributed to the crash.
Drug paraphernalia was found in his vehicle and toxicology reports are pending.
The case remains under investigation.