Drivers Soon be able to Show Electronic Proof of Auto Registration

Drivers will soon be able to show their proof of auto registration electronically.

This is under new legislation recently signed by Governor Snyder.

House Bill 4013 allows a driver to present their registration through a electronic copy or a digital photograph to satisfy the requirements of carrying their registration in their vehicle or on their person while driving.

Under the bill, a registration certificate would have to be carried or be electronically accessible to the person driving the vehicle.

Anyone who displayed an electronic copy of their registration certificate using an electronic device would not be presumed to have consented to a search of the device. And the police officer would not be able to view anything else on the phone.

Governor Snyder signed the bill into law this past week and it will go into effect later this year.