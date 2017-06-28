Driver Flown to Grand Rapids Hospital Following Crash in Mason County

A driver was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital following a crash in Mason County.

That accident happened on Wednesday on Pere Marquette Highway at the northbound US-31 off ramp in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township.

According to the Mason County Sheriff – the accident happened when a minivan was exiting off the freeway and pulled into the path of a southbound pickup.

The truck hit the minivan in the driver’s side door.

The crash pinned the driver, 25-year-old Kevin Crawford of Ludington inside the vehicle.

Crews extricated Crawford and he was first taken to Spectrum Health Ludington before being flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The sheriff’s office says the accident remains under investigation.