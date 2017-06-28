Alpena Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into Ex’s Home, Assaulting Her

An Alpena man was arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex’s home and assaulting her.

The incident happened in Alpena Township on June 24th.

MSP Troopers were called to a home for the report of a domestic violence assault in progress.

On scene troopers found that the suspect had already left the scene.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, told police that her ex, 35-year-old Brian Hodgkins, had broken through the door of her home.

After a short time Hodgkins allegedly assaulted the victim and stopped her from completing a call to 911 for help.

The call was started, which meant that Alpena Central Dispatch did call back and at the time Hodgkins fled the scene.

During the investigation troopers say Hodgkins had allegedly assaulted and strangled the victim before breaking into her home.

Later on the same day troopers located and arrested Hodgkins.

He faces charges of home invasion, assault by strangulation, interfering with electronic communications, domestic violence second offense, and habitual offender fourth offense.

Hodgkins remains lodged in the Alpena County jail.