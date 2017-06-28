Police in Leelanau County Investigating Theft from Vehicle

Police in Leelanau County are investigating the report of a theft that happened on Tuesday.

The larceny happened on Tuesday at a home in the 10,000 block of South Lake Leelanau Drive in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township.

Deputies were called to the home shortly after 9am for the report of a theft.

The victim told police that she had left her car in her driveway overnight unlocked.

During the night the vehicle was entered into and her purse was stolen.

Inside the purse was the victim’s identification, credit cards, and prescription medication.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the theft and anyone with information is asked to contact the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office at 231-256-8800.