Bicyclist Killed in Crash in Isabella County

A Bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car.

The accident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 on River Road in Isabella County’s Union Township.

That’s where the Michigan State Police responded to reports of a crash involving a bicycle.

Once on scene, troopers learned that both the car and the bicycle were traveling west on River Road near Deer Run Drive.

At some point, the car hit the bicycle.

The bicyclist was taken to Mid-Michigan in Mount Pleasant and was later transferred to Mid-Michigan in Midland.

The bicyclist died at the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The bicyclist’s name is being withheld until their family has been notified.