Driver Crashes After Leading Police on Chase in Grand Traverse County

A driver suffered extensive injuries after crashing while attempting to flee from police.

The chase began Tuesday night on Peninsula Drive near Wilson Road.

Grand Traverse County Deputies were on a traffic stop when they saw a northbound vehicle speeding and crossing the center line as it passed them.

They let the first stop go and began to try and catch the reckless driver.

The deputy called dispatch and told them he was trying to catch a speeding car northbound on Peninsula Drive.

Speeds during the chase are estimated to have been in the triple digits.

Deputies had their lights and sirens on, but were not gaining on the speeding vehicle.

Shortly after Gray Road the deputies located the car as it had run off the road to the left, crashed into several trees, and came to rest on the beach.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Traverse City, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Munson with extensive injuries.

Airbags in the vehicle did deploy.

The sheriff’s office says safety belt use and any drug or alcohol/involvement is still being investigated at this time.