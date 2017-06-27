Flood Affected Bean Farmers Advised to Check Insurance, Be Aware of Requirements

Due to flooding in Michigan’s dry bean growing region, the Michigan Bean Commission and Michigan Bean Shippers want to remind growers to closely review their crop insurance policy and be aware that requirements from the federal Risk Management Agency will result in a penalty for those late-planting dry beans, and impose requirements on replanting.

The deadline for dry bean planting was June 25th, and for dry beans that have not yet been planted, each day planting is delayed will result in a 1 percent penalty on that field.

In addition, if replanting is to occur, it must be done by July 20th.

The Michigan Bean Commission and Michigan Bean Shippers say Farmers should carefully evaluate replanting strategies and timing.

Replanting might make sense until a given date, but it is important to consider the risk of frost prior to crop maturity for late-replanted dry beans.

And F=farmers who replant fields should plant the same type of dry beans in the same field, even if they use a shorter-season variety.

Farmers with questions about RMA requirements or planting dates should contact their crop insurance agent or RMA’s Regional Office servicing Michigan at 217-241-6600.