Governor Snyder Unveils Recommendations for Education

Governor Rick Snyder unveiled a comprehensive series of actions and recommendations for education.

Snyder says students need better access to career pathways and schools need more support to enhance programs if Michigan is going close the talent gap and continue building a more prosperous future.

The proposals include expanding and strengthening career technical education statewide through a series of approaches, including curriculum changes, increased collaboration between educators and employers, and added resources for students to discover and prepare for potential opportunities.

The commission report also had recommendations to make Michigan a world leader in talent. Many of these recommendations, including increased funding for high school and at-risk students, a focus on competency-based learning, and more access to postsecondary learning, were adopted by the state Legislature during the budget process.

The State Superintendent signed signed a directive setting some of the actions in place immediately, and others would require legislative changes.