Woman Swerves to Miss Cat, Crashes Car in Roscommon County.
An accident caused damage in Roscommon County.
It happened Monday in Roscommon Township.
A 76 year old woman from Roscommon County was traveling westbound on M-55 near Village Ave. when she swerved to miss a cat running across the road.
The woman veered off the road striking a support cable for a utility pole. The vehicle then knocked a large pine tree over in a yard, and also hit an empty boat trailer in the driveway of a home. The boat trailer was shoved into the front of the home and caused damage.
The vehicle then continued into the next yard striking a privacy fence before coming to stop.
The driver and her 47 yr old son sustained minor cuts.
The woman was ticketed on scene for careless driving.