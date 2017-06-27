Woman Swerves to Miss Cat, Crashes Car in Roscommon County.

An accident caused damage in Roscommon County.

It happened Monday in Roscommon Township.

A 76 year old woman from Roscommon County was traveling westbound on M-55 near Village Ave. when she swerved to miss a cat running across the road.

The woman veered off the road striking a support cable for a utility pole. The vehicle then knocked a large pine tree over in a yard, and also hit an empty boat trailer in the driveway of a home. The boat trailer was shoved into the front of the home and caused damage.

The vehicle then continued into the next yard striking a privacy fence before coming to stop.

The driver and her 47 yr old son sustained minor cuts.

The woman was ticketed on scene for careless driving.