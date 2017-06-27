Cadillac Man Accused of Assaulting Someone With His Car

A Cadillac Man is accused of assaulting someone with his car.

The incident happened in Cedar Creek Township back on May 7th.

Police say Brandon Waters of Cadillac attempted to hit a person with his car.

Waters apparently hit another vehicle and left the scene.

He is now facing three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, malicious destruction of property, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Waters was recently arraigned, and his bond was set at $10,000.