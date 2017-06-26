UPDATE: Two Arrested in Connection to February Robberies in Cheboygan

Police have caught two people who allegedly helped rob a Cheboygan County Store.

33-year-old Jonathon Daniels of Boyne Falls, was arrested and charged with armed robbery for events that happened earlier this year.

Back in February the Next Door Food Marathon Station in Cheboygan was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled.

Later the same day, Pat & Gary’s Party Store in Indian River was also held up.

In thats case police were on scene with minutes and were able to track the suspect’s footprints in the snow.

Investigators say that Daniels committed both robberies.

Daniels plead guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

But during the investigation two more warrants were issued for the arrest of Danae Leigh Goddard, a 31-year-old woman from Petoskey, and Robert John Kline, a 28-year-old man from Petoskey. Investigators say they had roles in the robberies.

Now, Cheboygan Police say both Danae Goddard and Robert Kline were arrested in FLorida.