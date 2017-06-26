Person of the Week – Ken Bailey

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who’s job is to save lives.

Ken Bailey is a North Flight EMS paramedic.

Recently Ken was honored as the EMS Practitioner of the Year.

Ken began his career as a first-responder in Kalkaska before furthering his education and going into a full time EMS role where he has been for the past 6 years.

Ken has said that he doesn’t point to any specific incident as a highlight he only cares that quote “The one thing that does stand out every day is that I made a difference in somebody’s life,”

For for helping those in need, Ken Bailey is this week’s Person of the Week.

