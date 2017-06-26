Cadillac Firefighter Unexpectedly Passes Away

Firefighters across northern Michigan are remembering one of their own.

On Friday Lieutenant Mark Feister of the Cadillac Firefighters Local 704 passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36.

Lt. Feister was the president of the Local Department.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm at Peterson Funeral in Cadillac.

The funeral will be at St. Ann Catholic Church at 11am on Thursday.

Since his passing there has been condolences to Lt Feister and his family from firefighters across northern Michigan, as well as from the public he served.