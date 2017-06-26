DNR Participates in Operation Dry Water Initiative

As the July Fourth holiday approaches, the DNR says they will focus on keeping boaters safe through heightened awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws.

This initiative is part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign, which runs from June 30th to July 2nd.

The annual campaign is launched just prior to the July Fourth weekend, when more boaters take to the water and alcohol use increases.

In Michigan, operating a motorboat while under the influence of alcohol – which means the person has a blood alcohol content of 0.08 grams or more – or under the influence of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $500, community service and up to 93 days in jail. It also can result in the loss of boating privileges for at least one year.

If a person is killed or injured due to a driver operating a boat while under the influence, the driver could be charged with a felony, punishable by fines up to $10,000 and up to 15 years in prison.